Perspective Opens Cohort 3 In Phase 1/2a Trial Of [212Pb]VMT-a-NET In NET Patients

(RTTNews) - Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) announced the commencement of patient recruitment Monday for Cohort 3 of its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating [212Pb]VMT-a-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors or NETs.

The updated cohort will test a higher fixed administered dose (6 mCi)—20% more than Cohort 2—for patients over 60kg, with weight-based dosing for lighter patients.

The study will monitor for dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) to determine if the new dose is the maximum tolerated or feasible dose.

Perspective reached agreement with the FDA to initiate the higher dosing, following encouraging signs of anti-tumor activity and a manageable safety profile in earlier cohorts.

The Phase 1/2a study is designed to evaluate both dose escalation and expansion in NET patients who have not previously received radiopharmaceutical therapies.

The company also shared dosimetry data at the 2025 SNMMI Annual Meeting and plans to present additional clinical updates in the second half of 2025, including longer-term safety and tumor response outcomes.

[212Pb]VMT-a-NET is designed to target somatostatin receptor 2 or SSTR2 and deliver a potent alpha-emitting isotope, 212Pb, directly to cancer cells.

It is part of the company's broader theranostic platform, which includes diagnostic imaging agents for personalized treatment planning.

Currently, CATX is trading at $3.82, up by 10.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

