Perspecta Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $789 million or $4.89 per share, wider than last year's loss of $19 million or $0.12 per share.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $0.55 from $0.54 last year.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.099 billion, up from $1.094 last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share and revenues of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal year 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $1.90 to $2.03 per share and revenues of $4.26 billion - $4.41 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.96 per share on revenues of $4.23 billion.

