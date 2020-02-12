Markets
PRSP

Perspecta Q3 Profit Rises; Lifts FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Perspecta Inc. (PRSP), U.S. government services provider, reported that its third-quarter net income was $53 million, or $0.33 per share, up from $38 million or $0.23 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter was $0.55, up 17% from last year.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.13 billion, up 5% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share and revenues of $1.11 billion for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal year 2020, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.12 - $2.18, revenue of $4.45 billion - $4.50 billion, compared to the prior outlook of $2.10 - $2.18 per share, and revenue of $4.425 - $4.50 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2020 earnings of $2.13 per share on annual revenues of $4.48 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRSP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular