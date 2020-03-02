Perspecta (PRSP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.27, changing hands as high as $25.48 per share. Perspecta Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRSP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.03 per share, with $29.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.45.

