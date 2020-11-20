Dividends
Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PRSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.3, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRSP was $22.3, representing a -24.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.44 and a 58.95% increase over the 52 week low of $14.03.

PRSP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). PRSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.48. Zacks Investment Research reports PRSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.29%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

