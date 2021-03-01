Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRSP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRSP was $29.2, representing a -1.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.62 and a 108.13% increase over the 52 week low of $14.03.

PRSP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). PRSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.62. Zacks Investment Research reports PRSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.32%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRSP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRSP as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 38.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRSP at 10000%.

