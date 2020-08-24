Dividends
Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2020

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.31, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRSP was $20.31, representing a -32.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.88 and a 44.76% increase over the 52 week low of $14.03.

PRSP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). PRSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports PRSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.83%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

