Perspecta Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PRSP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.49, changing hands as high as $24.87 per share. Perspecta Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRSP's low point in its 52 week range is $14.03 per share, with $29.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.63.

