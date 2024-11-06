Personalis sees FY24 revenue $83M-$84M, consensus $79.85M

Revenue from pharma tests, enterprise sales, and all other customers in the range of $76 to $77 million, an increase from prior guidance of $71 to $73 million; Revenue from population sequencing of approximately $7 million, a decrease from prior guidance of $8 million; Net loss of approximately $85 million, which includes approximately $18 million of net, non-cash expense from the warrants issued to Tempus; Cash usage in the range of $53 to $55 million, a decrease from prior guidance of $60 million.
- Personalis reports Q3 EPS (64c), consensus (35c)
- Personalis sees Q4 revenue $15M-$16M, consensus $16.47M
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 284.5K shares of Personalis today
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 511K shares of Personalis today
