Personalis (PSNL) Surges 14.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Personalis (PSNL) shares ended the last trading session 14.2% higher at $7.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 34.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden uptrend in the stock price can be attributed to the positive investor mindset regarding the continued growth in revenues from the sale of Personalis’ pharma tests and services, signifying increasing adoption of its technology.

This provider of contract research and genomic information is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $20.2 million, down 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Personalis, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PSNL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Personalis is a member of the Zacks Medical - Generic Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA), finished the last trading session 3.9% higher at $2.43. TSHA has returned -15.8% over the past month.

Taysha Gene Therapies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +12% over the past month to -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.2%. Taysha Gene Therapies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

