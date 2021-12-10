Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Personalis's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Personalis had debt of US$3.44m, up from none in one year. But it also has US$305.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$301.8m net cash.

How Healthy Is Personalis' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:PSNL Debt to Equity History December 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Personalis had liabilities of US$26.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$54.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$305.2m as well as receivables valued at US$10.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$234.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Personalis' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Simply put, the fact that Personalis has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Personalis can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Personalis wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 11%, to US$85m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Personalis?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Personalis lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$66m of cash and made a loss of US$58m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$301.8m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Personalis that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

