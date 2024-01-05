Personalis Expects Q4 Revenue To Grow 18%

(RTTNews) - Personalis, Inc. (PSNL), Friday reported preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter, which is expected to increase 18%.

Preliminary total company revenue is estimated to be $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 18% compared with $16.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Preliminary revenue from pharma tests, enterprise sales, and other customers is estimated to be $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022; revenue from enterprise customers includes revenue from Natera which is estimated to be $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $8.2 million from Natera in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Preliminary revenue from the Veteran's Administration Million Veteran's Program (VA MVP) is estimated to be $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Our strong fourth quarter performance caps off a remarkable year where we delivered on our commitments to investors," stated Chris Hall, President and CEO of Personalis. "To touch on a few highlights, over this past year we launched our NeXT Personal Dx ultrasensitive MRD product, deepened clinical evidence to support obtaining reimbursement, presented unprecedented clinical evidence for early-stage lung cancer detection at medical conferences, expanded our relationships with research collaborators, and forged a new strategic commercial partnership with Tempus to commercialize and ramp our MRD product, all while reducing our annualized expenses by $35 million. I'm very proud of our progress and we expect to further leverage our clinical and commercial strength to drive more success in 2024."

