Personalis, ClearNote Health Join Hands To Advance Epigenomic Technology

(RTTNews) - Personalis, Inc. (PSNL), a cancer genomics company on Tuesday said it entered into an agreement with ClearNote Health, Inc., a cancer detection company, to expand the epigenomic 5- hydroxymethylcytosine or 5hmC platform.

The company stated that the technology would accelerate the development of personalized cancer therapies as it tracks changes in 5hmC levels with the help of AI-based analytical methods, which would detect cancer earlier.

Currently, Personalis' stock is trading at $1.49, down 2.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

