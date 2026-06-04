Personalis CEO Sells 100,000 Company Shares Worth $1.1 Million. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Christopher Hall sold 100,000 shares across May 28 and May 29, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$1.10 million at a weighted average price around $11.02 per share.

This was a derivative transaction involving option exercise immediately prior to sale; no shares were held indirectly.

Hall retains a substantial capacity to acquire additional shares via outstanding options, which can be converted to Common Stock in future periods.

10 stocks we like better than Personalis ›

Christopher M. Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), disclosed the direct exercise and immediate sale of 100,000 shares of Common Stock, valued at approximately $1.10 million, in a transaction reported on May 29, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 100,000 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 235,986 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.6 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($11.02).

Key questions

What does the size of this transaction indicate about Hall's remaining direct ownership?

After selling 100,000 shares (29.76% of direct holdings), Hall continues to directly own 235,986 shares of Common Stock, representing a remaining direct equity position valued at approximately $2.6 million as of May 29, 2026.

After selling 100,000 shares (29.76% of direct holdings), Hall continues to directly own 235,986 shares of Common Stock, representing a remaining direct equity position valued at approximately $2.6 million as of May 29, 2026. How does the transaction relate to Hall's available option capacity?

The shares sold stemmed from an option exercise, and Hall retains 300,000 options outstanding, highlighting substantial remaining capacity to acquire additional Common Stock through future exercises.

The shares sold stemmed from an option exercise, and Hall retains 300,000 options outstanding, highlighting substantial remaining capacity to acquire additional Common Stock through future exercises. Was this transaction routine or indicative of a shift in selling cadence?

Compared to earlier transactions (sell-only trade sizes ranging from 20,459 to 29,612 shares), this exercise and sale is materially larger, but the increase is explained by the option-derived liquidity, rather than a discretionary escalation in disposition pattern.

Compared to earlier transactions (sell-only trade sizes ranging from 20,459 to 29,612 shares), this exercise and sale is materially larger, but the increase is explained by the option-derived liquidity, rather than a discretionary escalation in disposition pattern. Does Hall retain indirect or other class holdings following this transaction?

No shares are held indirectly; however, Hall retains 300,000 options, which can be converted into Common Stock, ensuring a meaningful continuing beneficial ownership stake.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 29, 2026) $11.40 Market capitalization $1.19 billion Revenue (TTM) $64.52 million

Company snapshot

Personalis offers genomic sequencing and data analysis services for cancer research and therapy development, including the NeXT Platform, ImmunoID Next, NeXT Liquid Biopsy, NeXT Personal, and related products.

It generates revenue primarily through service contracts with biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and government entities for large-scale genetic research and clinical applications.

The company serves biopharmaceutical firms, universities, non-profit organizations, and government agencies focused on oncology and precision medicine.

Personalis is a cancer genomics company specializing in advanced sequencing and analytics platforms that support oncology research and the development of targeted therapies.

The company leverages proprietary technologies to deliver comprehensive tumor and immune microenvironment profiling from limited tissue or plasma samples. Strategic partnerships and a focus on precision medicine position Personalis as a key enabler for biopharma and clinical research customers seeking actionable genomic insights.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 28 and May 29 sale of Personalis stock by CEO Christopher Hall came during a period when shares were skyrocketing, reaching $11.85 on May 29, which was a 52-week high at the time. Shares have climbed higher since then.

The timing was fortuitous for Hall, since his sale was prearranged prior to the stock’s rise. The transaction was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in December of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. Therefore, investors should not be overly concerned by Hall’s disposition.

Personalis shares rose due to a number of positive news events. The company achieved expanded Medicare coverage for its NeXT Personal product, which can lead to increased sales. It also forecasted 2026 revenue to come in between $78 million to $80 million, up from the prior year’s $69.6 million.

As a result, the stock’s price-to-sales ratio jumped to 16, which is double what it was at the end of the first quarter. This indicates shares have gotten pricey, making now a good time to sell.

Should you buy stock in Personalis right now?

Before you buy stock in Personalis, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Personalis wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,632!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,316,532!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 960% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.