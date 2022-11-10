Personal Loan Outlook 2023: Watch Out For More Expensive Loans

With economic uncertainty and unpredictability on the rise, you might wonder if it’s a good time to borrow money, like taking out a personal loan. In fact, some people are questioning the future of lending itself.

Personal loans can help you finance just about any legal personal expense (though most lenders don’t allow loan funds to be used for higher education and business purposes). While this won’t change as we move into 2023, there are two aspects that are somewhat dependent on the economy: interest rates and qualification requirements.

Personal Loan Interest Rates May Continue to Rise

Lenders calculate personal loan interest rates based on a number of factors, including your:

Credit score

Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio

Employment

Income

Loan amount

Loan term

Collateral (if applicable)

Market conditions and benchmark rates

Borrowers are in control of most of these factors and can leverage them to get the most favorable terms. However, there’s one area that’s out of their control: market conditions and benchmark rates, which dictate the interest rates available to lenders.

Inflation is still an economical stress point, and the Federal Reserve hasn’t held back on rate hikes in an effort to curb inflation. As of November 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates by 75 basis points in four consecutive meetings and has increased the rate six times overall throughout the year. When the Fed increases rates, so do lenders. What’s more, the Fed expects rate hikes to linger into 2023.

During its September meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released a projection that showed the federal funds rate hitting a high of roughly 4.6% next year. However, market observers say otherwise, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool, which shows an almost 50% chance of rates sitting between 4.75% and 5% come February 2023.

With more interest rate hikes predicted, you can expect to see an uptick in personal loan rates across the board. In 2022 alone, we’ve seen rates increase across a large group of lenders, even some that typically offer the best personal loan rates. For example, LightStream’s lowest personal loan interest rate has risen by 3% since the start of 2022—from 2.99% to 5.99%.

Be on the lookout for future rate hikes and always use a personal loan calculator before applying to understand how much you’ll owe in interest.

Qualification Requirements Likely to Remain Stable

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, lenders tightened their eligibility requirements to disqualify borrowers who wouldn’t be able to afford repayment and thus safeguard themselves from making risky investments. However, qualification requirements have since returned to more normal standards and are expected to remain stable moving into 2023.

In fact, some lenders have made their qualification requirements more flexible than they were before. For instance, SoFi dropped its minimum credit score requirement from 680 to 650, and Upgrade reduced its requirement from 580 to 560.

If you plan on borrowing money in 2023, there are three primary personal loan requirements you should be aware of:

Credit score and history: Your credit score is one of the most important factors lenders consider when evaluating a loan application. FICO credit scores range from 300 to 850, and many lenders require minimum scores between 600 and 670. Also remember that the higher your credit score, the better your interest rate will be.

Your credit score is one of the most important factors lenders consider when evaluating a loan application. FICO credit scores range from 300 to 850, and many lenders require minimum scores between 600 and 670. Also remember that the higher your credit score, the better your interest rate will be. Income: Lenders set income requirements to make sure borrowers can afford to repay a new loan. Minimum income requirements vary by lender. For example, SoFi’s minimum salary requirement is $45,000 per year while Avant’s is just $20,000.

Lenders set income requirements to make sure borrowers can afford to repay a new loan. Minimum income requirements vary by lender. For example, SoFi’s minimum salary requirement is $45,000 per year while Avant’s is just $20,000. DTI ratio: Your DTI ratio represents the portion of your gross monthly income that goes toward your monthly debt payments. Lenders will consider your DTI ratio to decide if you can reasonably afford to take on more debt. As a rule of thumb, having a DTI ratio lower than 36% is ideal.

Keep in mind that while most personal loans are unsecured, some lenders offer secured personal loans. If you’re interested in a secured personal loan, you’ll need to provide collateral that the lender can repossess to cover its losses if you default.

Because secured personal loans are less risky for lenders, they typically come with more flexible qualification requirements and lower interest rates, which can make them a great option for borrowers with bad or limited credit.

How to Find Personal Loans In 2023

Online lenders typically offer the best personal loans with low rates, a wide range of loan amounts, a variety of repayment terms and limited fees. Traditional banks and credit unions also provide personal loans, though they sometimes have more stringent qualification requirements and take longer to disburse funds. Personal loans from online lenders typically range from $1,000 to $100,000 and come with terms from one to seven years, depending on the lender.

An online lender could also be a good option if you’re looking for fair credit personal loans or bad credit personal loans. Several of these lenders work with borrowers who have credit scores below 670, with some accepting scores as low as 560.

Ultimately, your credit score, income and desired loan amount will usually point you in the direction of the best lender and loan for you.

