Personal Liability In Homeowners Insurance

Bringing a new family dog into your home can bring joy and companionship. But what if your new dog escapes from your fence and bites a neighbor? If your neighbor decides to sue you for the injuries, you could end up responsible for paying a pile of medical and legal bills.

Luckily, homeowners insurance policies include personal liability coverage, which pays for these types of incidents, plus the cost of your legal defense. Understanding the personal liability coverage in your homeowners insurance policy can help you ensure you have the appropriate amount of coverage.

What is Personal Liability Coverage?

Personal liability coverage is included in a homeowners insurance policy, and also with renters and condo insurance policies. This coverage protects you from paying out of pocket if you (or another member of your household) are held legally responsible for injury or property damage to a third party.

For example, let’s say someone slips and falls down a flight of stairs in your home and then sues you. Personal liability coverage will pay for lawsuit judgments, settlements and legal bills, up to your liability coverage amount.

Examples of common claims include:

Medical bills for someone injured at your home

Lost wages of someone injured at your home which is now unable to work due to the incident

Legal costs when someone sues you

Problems that happen away from home but that you’re responsible for—such as an accidental injury that your

child causes to another child on the playground

A death benefit to a family who lost a loved one in your home after a fatal accident

What Personal Liability Coverage Doesn’t Cover

Claims that homeowners liability insurance won’t cover include:

Car accidents (these fall under your auto insurance)

Injuries to a member of your own household

Intentional damage or injury that you cause to others

Claims that arise from business or professional activity

Do You Need Additional Liability Insurance?

If you have assets and savings, you can be an attractive lawsuit target. Other factors can also boost your chances of getting sued, such as:

Your home has a dog, swimming pool, pond or trampoline

You own horses or other large animals

You host large gatherings in your home

You serve on a non-profit board

Most homeowners insurance policies provide at least $100,000 in personal liability coverage. But that can quickly be exhausted if someone files a big lawsuit against you. Consider raising your liability coverage to $300,000 or $500,000.

Also consider buying umbrella insurance from your homeowners insurance company. Umbrella coverage is a good way to add more liability insurance inexpensively to both your auto and home insurance policies. Umbrella coverage limits generally start at $1 million.

A lawsuit can quickly drain your bank account. With this in mind, check the current liability coverage amount in your home insurance policy, and any umbrella policy that you have. If the total liability amount is less than your net worth, or what you could lose in a lawsuit, it’s probably time to increase your coverage.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.