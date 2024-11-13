Personal Group Director Expands Shareholding

Personal Group Holdings (GB:PGH) has released an update.
Ciaran Astin, a Non-Executive Director at Personal Group Holdings, has reinforced his stake in the company by purchasing additional shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, raising his total holdings to 13,883 shares. This transaction was executed at a price of 198.89p per share on the London Stock Exchange. The move reflects continued confidence in the workforce benefits and health insurance provider.
