Personal Group Director Expands Shareholding

Ciaran Astin, a Non-Executive Director at Personal Group Holdings, has reinforced his stake in the company by purchasing additional shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, raising his total holdings to 13,883 shares. This transaction was executed at a price of 198.89p per share on the London Stock Exchange. The move reflects continued confidence in the workforce benefits and health insurance provider.

