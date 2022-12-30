US Markets

Person taken into custody in connection with homicides of four Idaho students - NBC News

Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

December 30, 2022 — 11:33 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

Updates with details on arrest, background on killings, news conference

Dec 30 (Reuters) - A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Friday in connection with the homicides of four University of Idaho students in November, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The unidentified man was apprehended in the Scranton area, the network reported.

Police officials in Idaho said they would hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time about the case.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, a college town of about 25,000 people, on Nov. 13 found the bodies of three female students and one male student inside an off-campus house. The victims appeared to have been killed with a knife or some other "edged" weapon, police said at the time.

The dead were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)

