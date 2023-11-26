Persol Holdings (TYO:2181) Price Target Decreased by 5.03% to 298.35

The average one-year price target for Persol Holdings (TYO:2181) has been revised to 298.35 / share. This is an decrease of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 314.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.35 to a high of 388.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from the latest reported closing price of 252.10 / share.

Persol Holdings Maintains 3.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Persol Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2181 is 0.12%, a decrease of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.33% to 48,595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 4,076K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2181 by 5.13% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 3,982K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,066K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2181 by 7.07% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,742K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2181 by 11.26% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,646K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,562K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2181 by 1.16% over the last quarter.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 2,385K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2181 by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.