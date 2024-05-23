News & Insights

Persistence Resources Reports Strong Q1 Growth

May 23, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Persistence Resources Group Ltd (HK:2489) has released an update.

Persistence Resources Group Ltd reported a significant increase in profits for the first quarter of 2024, with revenue up to 109.2 million RMB from last year’s 94.7 million RMB. The company’s profit after tax rose to 36.3 million RMB, compared to 28.4 million RMB in the corresponding quarter of 2023. These preliminary unaudited results reflect strong financial growth for the Group.

