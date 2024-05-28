Persistence Resources Proposes New Non-Executive Director

Persistence Resources Group Ltd (HK:2489) has released an update.

Persistence Resources Group Ltd has announced the proposal to appoint Mr. Chen Li Bei as a non-executive Director, based on the nomination committee’s recommendation and Board deliberation. Mr. Chen brings a wealth of experience, including past roles as vice chairman and vice president at Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co., Ltd., and independent director positions at other firms. He also holds an MBA from China Europe International Business School and has been involved with several companies in various capacities.

