Persistence Resources Group Sets AGM for 2024

Persistence Resources Group Ltd (HK:2489) has released an update.

Persistence Resources Group Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, in Hong Kong. The agenda includes consideration of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, appointment of directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization of the board to issue shares and set director remuneration.

For further insights into HK:2489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.