News & Insights

Stocks

Persistence Resources Group Sets AGM for 2024

May 28, 2024 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Persistence Resources Group Ltd (HK:2489) has released an update.

Persistence Resources Group Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, in Hong Kong. The agenda includes consideration of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, appointment of directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization of the board to issue shares and set director remuneration.

For further insights into HK:2489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.