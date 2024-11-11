News & Insights

Stocks

Persistence Resources Group to Release Q3 Financials

November 11, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Persistence Resources Group Ltd (HK:2489) has released an update.

Persistence Resources Group Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve and release its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This announcement may intrigue investors looking to assess the company’s financial health and strategic direction as the end of the year approaches.

For further insights into HK:2489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.