Persistence Resources Group to Release Q3 Financials

Persistence Resources Group Ltd (HK:2489) has released an update.

Persistence Resources Group Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve and release its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This announcement may intrigue investors looking to assess the company’s financial health and strategic direction as the end of the year approaches.

For further insights into HK:2489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.