Persimmon warns on profit, cuts annual dividend by 75%

March 1 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon Plc PSN.L on Wednesday warned of lower profit and margins for 2023 and cut its annual dividend by 75% after flagging a further slowdown in demand for new homes.

The UK housing market has slowed markedly in recent months as higher mortgage rates and broader economic concerns drive homebuyers away and falling house prices squeeze margins.

"The sales rates seen over the last five months mean completions will be down markedly this year and as a consequence, so will margin and profits," said Group Chief Executive Dean Finch.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company said its average net private weekly sales rate stood at 0.52 in the first eight weeks of the new fiscal year, compared with 0.96 a year earlier.

Its underlying pre-tax profit rose 4% to 1.01 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31, above Refinitiv Eikon average analysts' estimate of 983.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8298 pounds)

