Persimmon retains annual build target on improved Q1 sales rate

April 26 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon Plc PSN.L said on Wednesday it expects to build homes at the top end of its annual guidance range, as an improved quarterly sales rate partly allayed concerns that a sector slowdown could slip into the next year.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company said net private sales per outlet improved to 0.62 units in the first quarter, compared with 0.30 in fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.98 in the year-ago period.

