Persimmon reports slide in 2020 profit, eyes full recovery next year

March 3 (Reuters) - Persimmon PSN.L on Wednesday reported a slump in 2020 profit, but Britain's second-largest homebuilder said it was targeting a full return to pre-pandemic new home completion levels next year.

The FTSE 100 firm's pre-tax profit came in at 783.8 million pounds ($1.09 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with analysts' average forecast of 857.7 million pounds in a company-provided poll and a 1.04 billion profit in 2019.

($1 = 0.7167 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.