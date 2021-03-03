PSN

Persimmon reports slide in 2020 profit, eyes full recovery next year

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Persimmon on Wednesday reported a slump in 2020 profit, but Britain's second-largest homebuilder said it was targeting a full return to pre-pandemic new home completion levels next year.

The FTSE 100 firm's pre-tax profit came in at 783.8 million pounds ($1.09 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with analysts' average forecast of 857.7 million pounds in a company-provided poll and a 1.04 billion profit in 2019.

($1 = 0.7167 pounds)

