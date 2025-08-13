Is Persimmon (PSMMY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Persimmon (PSMMY). PSMMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.74, which compares to its industry's average of 11.38. PSMMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.94 and as low as 9.54, with a median of 12.35, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that PSMMY holds a PEG ratio of 0.70. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PSMMY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.23. Within the past year, PSMMY's PEG has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.87.

We should also highlight that PSMMY has a P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.46. Over the past 12 months, PSMMY's P/B has been as high as 1.69 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.19.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Persimmon is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PSMMY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

