Persimmon (PSMMF) Price Target Increased by 13.00% to 21.53

The average one-year price target for Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF) has been revised to $21.53 / share. This is an increase of 13.00% from the prior estimate of $19.05 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.59 to a high of $25.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.55% from the latest reported closing price of $19.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Persimmon. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 13.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSMMF is 0.28%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.94% to 48,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,562K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMMF by 18.20% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 4,148K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,262K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMMF by 15.04% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 2,842K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843K shares , representing a decrease of 35.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMMF by 13.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,817K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMMF by 1.26% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,813K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMMF by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.