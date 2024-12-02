Persimmon price target lowered to 1,600 GBp from 1,721 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Cedar Ekblom lowered the firm’s price target on Persimmon (PSMMY) to 1,600 GBp from 1,721 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PSMMY:
- Persimmon downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital
- Persimmon price target lowered to 1,540 GBp from 1,605 GBp at Citi
- Persimmon price target lowered to 1,475 GBp from 1,500 GBp at RBC Capital
- Persimmon price target raised to 1,605 GBp from 1,561 GBp at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.