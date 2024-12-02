Persimmon price target lowered to 1,600 GBp from 1,721 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Cedar Ekblom lowered the firm’s price target on Persimmon (PSMMY) to 1,600 GBp from 1,721 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

