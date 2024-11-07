Persimmon price target lowered to 1,540 GBp from 1,605 GBp at Citi

Citi analyst Ami Galla lowered the firm’s price target on Persimmon (PSMMY) to 1,540 GBp from 1,605 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

