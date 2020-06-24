Persimmon poaches Dean Finch from National Express as CEO

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British house-builder Persimmon has poached Dean Finch from transport operator National Express to succeed David Jenkinson as chief executive.

Finch, 53, is expected to take up the post at the end of the year, Persimmon said on Wednesday.

National Express said it had started a search for Finch's replacement and would consider both internal and external candidates. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey) ((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PERSIMMON MOVES/NATIONAL EXPRESS (URGENT)

