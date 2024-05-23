News & Insights

Persimmon Plc Confirms CFO Appointment Date

May 23, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Persimmon (GB:PSN) has released an update.

Persimmon Plc has confirmed that Andrew Duxbury will officially join its Board as Chief Financial Officer on June 17, 2024. This follows an initial announcement of his appointment made on November 8, 2023. The company has expressed pleasure in finalizing the key executive transition.

