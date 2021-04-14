Persianas to buy Shoprite's Nigerian business, sources say

ABUJA, April 14 (Reuters) - Nigerian property group Persianas is buying Shoprite's SHPJ.J Nigerian business after the South African retailer decided to retreat from other African markets, three banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Shoprite, with more than 2,300 stores across Africa, is awaiting regulatory approval on the sale of its Nigerian supermarket operation, though no further details about the deal have been disclosed.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and David Goodman )

