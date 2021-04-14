Persianas to buy Shoprite's Nigerian business, sources say

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, April 14 (Reuters) - Nigerian property group Persianas is buying Shoprite's SHPJ.J Nigerian business after the South African retailer decided to retreat from other African markets, three banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Shoprite, with more than 2,300 stores across Africa, is awaiting regulatory approval on the sale of its Nigerian supermarket operation, though no further details have been disclosed.

Banking sources told Reuters that Persianas Properties emerged as the buyer after a bidding process and the company is arranging debt for the buyout. The Palms shopping mall, Persianas' flagship mall, houses a Shoprite store in the West African country's commercial capital, Lagos.

Shoprite has more than 25 retail stores across Nigeria, including some of the largest in West Africa.

Persianas and Shoprite declined to comment on the deal.

MBO Capital and KPMG advised Persianas while FBN Quest, a unit of FBN Holdings FBNH.LG, is arranging debt, the sources said, adding that Investec INVP.L advised Shoprite.

