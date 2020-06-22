Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, a blank check company formed by Pershing Square targeting "Mature Unicorns," filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering, making it the largest SPAC ever. The company plans to raise an additional $1 billion through a forward purchase agreement with Pershing Square.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $3 billion by offering 150 million units at $20. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-ninth of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $23. At the proposed deal size, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings would command a market value of $3 billion.



Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is led by CEO and Chairman William Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square, and CFO Ben Hakim, who currently serves as a Partner at Pershing Square. The company is targeting "Mature Unicorns," or private, large capitalization, high-quality, growth companies where its ownership in the merged company would generally represent a minority of shares outstanding at the time of the merger.



Pershing Square Tontine Holdings was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PSTH.U. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings filed confidentially on May 20, 2020. Citi, Jefferies, and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Pershing Square Tontine Holdings files for a $3 billion IPO in largest SPAC ever originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

