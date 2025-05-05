Markets

Pershing Square Invests $900 Mln In Howard Hughes; Owns 46.9% Of HHH Shares Outstanding

May 05, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) and Pershing Square Holdco, L.P. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. announced an agreement pursuant to which Pershing Square will invest $900 million to acquire 9 million newly issued shares of Howard Hughes Holdings. Pershing Square will now own 46.9% of Howard Hughes shares outstanding. Pershing Square has generally agreed to limit its voting power to 40% and its beneficial ownership to 47%.

Pershing Squares CEO, Bill Ackman, has been named the Executive Chairman of the HHH Board of Directors. Ryan Israel, Pershing Squares Chief Investment Officer, will become HHHs Chief Investment Officer.

Shares of Howard Hughes are up 6% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSHZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.