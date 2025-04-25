Pershing Square Holdings Reveals Pricing Of EUR 650 Mln Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSHD.L,PSHZF) on Friday announced the pricing of 650 million euros aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due in 2030 at a coupon of 4.250 percent per annum.

The investment trust company said that the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

These include making investments or holding assets in line with PSH's investment policy.

Pershing Square earlier this week had announced the launch of an offering of its euro-denominated Senior Notes with intermediate tenor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.