Pershing Square Holdings (PSHZF) Price Target Increased by 8.54% to 40.14

The average one-year price target for Pershing Square Holdings (OTC:PSHZF) has been revised to 40.14 / share. This is an increase of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 36.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.74 to a high of 41.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.01% from the latest reported closing price of 38.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pershing Square Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSHZF is 5.32%, an increase of 57.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.17% to 949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSHZF by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust holds 176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 70.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSHZF by 247.17% over the last quarter.

MDCEX - Matisse Discounted Closed-End Fund Strategy Institutional Class Shares holds 106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RNCOX - RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund Class R holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 27.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSHZF by 21.48% over the last quarter.

Beddow Capital Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

