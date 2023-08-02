Pershing Square Holdings (LSE:PSH) Price Target Increased by 7.76% to 3,129.44

The average one-year price target for Pershing Square Holdings (LSE:PSH) has been revised to 3,129.44 / share. This is an increase of 7.76% from the prior estimate of 2,904.02 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,098.76 to a high of 3,221.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.38% from the latest reported closing price of 2,998.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pershing Square Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSH is 3.36%, an increase of 72.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.03% to 1,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSH by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 424K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 21.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSH by 30.23% over the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust holds 176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 70.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSH by 247.17% over the last quarter.

MDCEX - Matisse Discounted Closed-End Fund Strategy Institutional Class Shares holds 106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RNCOX - RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund Class R holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 27.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSH by 21.48% over the last quarter.

