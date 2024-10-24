Perseus Proteomics Unveils Promising Cancer Treatment

Perseus Proteomics, Inc. (JP:4882) has released an update.

Perseus Proteomics, Inc. recently showcased promising results for their radioisotope labeled antibody, PPMX-T002, at the EANM ’24 Congress in Germany. The antibody, designed to target cadherin 3 expressed in various solid tumors, demonstrated enhanced efficacy in preclinical trials when utilizing Actinium 225 over Yttrium 90. This development signals a potential breakthrough in cancer treatment strategies.

