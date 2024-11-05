Perseus Proteomics to Present Antibody Trial Results

Perseus Proteomics, Inc. (JP:4882) has released an update.

Perseus Proteomics, Inc. has announced that the Phase I clinical trial results of their anti-transferrin receptor 1 antibody, PPMX-T003, for polycythemia vera patients will be presented at the upcoming ASH Annual Meeting. This antibody aims to control red blood cell proliferation by inhibiting iron uptake, and shows potential for treating certain cancers. Perseus Proteomics continues to advance its therapeutic antibody pipeline, including PPMX-T002 and PPMX-T004.

