Perseus Proteomics and UBE’s New ADC Collaboration

Perseus Proteomics, Inc. (JP:4882) has released an update.

Perseus Proteomics Inc. and UBE Corporation have joined forces in a new research agreement to develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), focusing on the promising candidate PPMX-T004 and other exploratory ADC research. While the immediate financial impact is minimal, both companies anticipate significant long-term business growth from this collaboration.

