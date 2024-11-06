News & Insights

Stocks

Perseus Mining Updates on Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 06, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Perseus Mining Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 181,000 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 44,907 already bought back. This move is part of its strategy to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

