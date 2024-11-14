Perseus Mining Updates on Securities Cessation

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.
Perseus Mining Limited announced the cessation of 100,000 performance rights due to unmet conditions. This update may impact investor perceptions and stock performance, sparking interest in the company’s strategic direction. Investors will be watching closely to see how Perseus adapts to these changes.
