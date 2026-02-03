Perseus Mining (PMNXF) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 4.83

The average one-year price target for Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) has been revised to $4.83 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of $4.26 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.34 to a high of $5.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 211.61% from the latest reported closing price of $1.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perseus Mining. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 20.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMNXF is 0.48%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.99% to 285,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 41,536K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,262K shares , representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMNXF by 12.99% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 33,776K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,573K shares , representing a decrease of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMNXF by 3.05% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,937K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 20,571K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,766K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMNXF by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,643K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,381K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMNXF by 8.22% over the last quarter.

