News & Insights

Stocks

Perseus Mining Issues New Shares Under Incentive Scheme

November 28, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perseus Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 677,285 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, offering fresh opportunities for investors interested in mining stocks. The shares will be available for trading starting from November 27, 2024.

For further insights into AU:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.