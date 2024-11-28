Perseus Mining Issues New Shares Under Incentive Scheme

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Perseus Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 677,285 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, offering fresh opportunities for investors interested in mining stocks. The shares will be available for trading starting from November 27, 2024.

