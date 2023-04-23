Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Price Target Increased by 7.94% to 2.65

The average one-year price target for Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) has been revised to 2.65 / share. This is an increase of 7.94% from the prior estimate of 2.45 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.31 to a high of 3.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.70% from the latest reported closing price of 2.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perseus Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.54%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 397,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 70,874K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,051K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 16.22% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 54,947K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,445K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 18.95% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 35,398K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,113K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 44.22% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 28,558K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,558K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 4.77% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 19,500K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

