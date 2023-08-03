Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Price Target Decreased by 5.10% to 2.44

The average one-year price target for Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) has been revised to 2.44 / share. This is an decrease of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 2.57 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 2.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.74% from the latest reported closing price of 1.74 / share.

Perseus Mining Maintains 1.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perseus Mining. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.50%, a decrease of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 409,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 80,102K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,874K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 8.08% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 53,526K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,947K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 4.63% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 31,389K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,398K shares, representing a decrease of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 4.01% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 28,558K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 19,500K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

