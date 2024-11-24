Perseus Mining Achieves Unanimous Support in AGM Resolutions

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Perseus Mining Limited has successfully passed all six resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on November 22, 2024. The resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights, showcasing strong shareholder support. Investors in Perseus can view these outcomes as a sign of stability and confidence in the company’s governance.

