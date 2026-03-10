Perry Creek Capital Initiated a Position in Grindr Worth Nearly $6 Million. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Perry Creek Capital bought 429,641 shares in Grindr; estimated trade size $5.82 million (based on quarterly average price).

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.82 million due to the new purchase.

The position represents 3.49% of 13F reportable assets under management.

The position is not among the fund’s top five holdings by size as of quarter end.

10 stocks we like better than Grindr ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Perry Creek Capital LP initiated a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) by purchasing 429,641 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was approximately $5.82 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the stake also stood at approximately $5.82 million, incorporating both the purchase and any price changes.

What else to know

This new position in Grindr represents 3.49% of Perry Creek’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:FAF: $61.98 million (37.2% of AUM)

NYSE:PFGC: $27.40 million (16.5% of AUM)

NYSE:PK: $18.43 million (11.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ICLR: $17.31 million (10.4% of AUM)

NYSE:MTN: $10.13 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Grindr shares were priced at $10.08, down 45.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 57.66 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $10.08 Market Capitalization $2.22 billion Revenue (TTM) $439.90 million Net Income (TTM) $94.75 million

Company Snapshot

Grindr operates a leading social networking platform for the LGBTQ community, offering both a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription tier.

The company generates revenue through its free, ad-supported service and premium subscription version.

Its core user base comprises gay, bi, trans, and queer individuals seeking connection, content sharing, and self-expression.

Grindr Inc. is a technology company specializing in software applications for LGBTQ social networking. The company offers both advertising and premium subscriptions as revenue streams.

What this transaction means for investors

Investment firm Perry Creek Capital’s decision to initiate a position in Grindr is noteworthy because it indicates a bullish outlook towards the stock. While Perry Creek bought in the fourth quarter after shares had fallen significantly from their 52-week high of $25.13 reached last June, the stock continued to drop in 2026, eventually hitting a low of $9.73 in February.

Shares fell due to a confluence of factors. In November, a $3.5 billion deal to take the dating app private fell through. In addition, Grindr exited 2025 with substantial debt of more than $375 million compared to total assets of $531 million.

Even so, Perry Creek Capital’s buy makes sense. Grindr notched strong 28% year-over-year sales growth to $440 million in 2025. The company also achieved net income of $95 million last year, a dramatic turnaround from a net loss of $131 million in 2024.

With the fall in Grindr’s share price, its price-to-sales ratio of five is the lowest in more than a year. This suggests now is a good time to pick up shares.

Should you buy stock in Grindr right now?

Before you buy stock in Grindr, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Grindr wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Icon Public, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.